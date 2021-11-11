Tokyo stocks rise in morning after Evergrande payment report

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks gained Thursday morning as investors welcomed a report that China's Evergrande Group has made interest payments and a weak yen against the U.S. dollar. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 218.97 points, or 0.75 percent, from Wednesday to 29,325.75. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 11.38 points, or 0.57 percent, at 2,019.34. Gainers were led by nonferrous metal, precision instrument and insurance issues.