Japan's "Go To Travel" subsidy program to resume possibly in February

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's "Go To Travel" domestic tourism subsidy program may resume in February after being suspended since late last year amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases, with the campaign to include compulsory virus countermeasures, government sources said Thursday. While the number of new and serious COVID-19 cases in the country has sharply declined recently along with the progress of the vaccination program, the government believes it still needs to evaluate whether oral drugs for preventing serious symptoms will be available by the end of the year, the sources said. The government is planning to r...