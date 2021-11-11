Japan to retain IMF deputy managing director post as Okamura named

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will retain its grip on the post of deputy managing director in the International Monetary Fund after its chief Kristalina Georgieva announced Wednesday that she intends to tap Kenji Okamura, a former top Japanese financial diplomat, to the post. The IMF said Okamura, 60, will become one of the four deputy managing directors under Georgieva in the Washington-based multilateral lender, effective Dec. 3, succeeding Mitsuhiro Furusawa, who was also a former senior Japanese Finance Ministry official. A Japanese has filled the post since 1997. The three other deputy IMF managing directors are...