Japan's Hotel Okura to open its 1st luxury hotel in Philippines

Japan's Hotel Okura Co. will open a luxury hotel in Manila on Dec. 28, its first premier brand hotel in the Philippines, after a delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The 11-story, 190-room Hotel Okura Manila will be located inside the compounds of the Resorts World Manila casino complex adjacent to the third terminal of Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Hotel Okura said. The Tokyo-based hotel chain said it started accepting bookings on Wednesday. The new hotel will feature a lobby inspired by traditional Japanese aesthetics and include guestrooms with a cypress wood bathtub made ...