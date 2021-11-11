Tennis: Aoyama, Shibahara pair off to winning start in WTA Finals

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese second seeds Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara defeated No. 7 seeds Darija Jurak of Croatia and Andreja Klepac of Slovenia 6-0, 6-4 in their debut at the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Wednesday. On the first day of action at Akron Tennis Stadium, Aoyama and Shibahara needed just 67 minutes to win their Group Tenochtitlan doubles opener against the oldest team in the finale to the women's tennis season. Jurak is 37 and Klepac is 35. According to the WTA Tour, Aoyama and Shibahara are the fifth and sixth Japanese women to qualify for the season-ending championships, joining Kimiko ...