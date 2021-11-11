Subaru unveils its first EV to be sold globally, to launch mid-2022

Newsfrom Japan

Subaru Corp. unveiled Thursday its first all-electric vehicle to be sold globally, with it set to be launched in Japan, the United States, Europe and China by mid-2022. Named the "Solterra," the sport utility vehicle was jointly developed with Toyota Motor Corp. as Subaru looks to make a smooth transition from internal combustion and hybrid powertrains to zero-emissions mobility. "As the EV market has not yet matured, we will deal with it by deepening collaboration with Toyota," said Tomomi Nakamura, president and CEO of Subaru, at a press conference in Tokyo. Toyota is Subaru's largest shareh...