Tokyo stocks rise on weak yen, Evergrande payment report

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Thursday as investors were heartened by a weakening of the yen against the U.S. dollar and a report that China's Evergrande Group had made interest payments, easing concern about a potential default. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 171.08 points, or 0.59 percent, from Wednesday at 29,277.86. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 6.34 points, or 0.32 percent, higher at 2,014.30. Gainers were led by nonferrous metal, wholesale trade and precision instrument issues.