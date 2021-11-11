China's Xi vows to open market further for TPP membership

Newsfrom Japan

Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged Thursday to open the nation's market further, state-run media reported, as the Asian power has been eager to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement. In his video speech to a meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, Xi also called for capitalistic countries not to discriminate against socialist China, while urging them to work together to prevent a Cold War resurgence. "We should be forward-looking, move ahead and reject practices of discrimination and exclusion of others," Xi said, according to the Global Times, a tabloid of ...