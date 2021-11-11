Japan's new stimulus to include wage hikes for care workers, nurses

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's new stimulus package with fiscal spending expected to exceed 30 trillion yen ($263 billion) will include wage hikes for care workers, nursery school staff and nurses, government sources said Thursday. The monthly salaries of such workers, whose pay is regulated and said to be insufficient compared with other industries, will be raised by 3 percent, or 9,000 yen, in February, according to the sources. The package aimed at easing the pain from the coronavirus pandemic will be finalized by the government on Nov. 19 following Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's pledge during campaigning for las...