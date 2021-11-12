Tokyo stocks open higher after gains in U.S. tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday as investors took a cue from overnight gains in U.S. technology shares while keeping a close eye on Japanese corporate earnings amid recent high raw materials costs. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 286.01 points, or 0.98 percent, from Thursday to 29,563.87. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 27.52 points, or 1.37 percent, at 2,041.82. Gainers were led by real estate, pulp and paper and nonferrous metal issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 114.04-05 yen compared wit...