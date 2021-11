Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani added another honor to his collection on Thursday, winning the Silver Slugger Award at designated hitter. The 27-year-old is the only Japanese-born player besides Ichiro Suzuki to win a Silver Slugger. Former Seattle Mariners outfielder Suzuki is a three-time recipient of the honor, having won in 2001, 2007 and 2009. The Silver Slugger, voted on by MLB managers and coaches, rewards the best offensive player at each position in each league.