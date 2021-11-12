FEATURE: Japanese-inspired forests take root in COP26 host city

Newsfrom Japan

Five Japanese-inspired urban forests have been planted in Glasgow to mark the Scottish city's role as host of COP26, the U.N. major climate conference. The so-called tiny forest plantations are based on the work of Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, who died earlier this year. He pioneered a method of creating small-scale, dense tree plantations that grow to maturity in just a few decades -- a process which typically takes hundreds of years for a natural forest. The forests were unveiled ahead of the two-week U.N. summit, which concludes Friday, in an effort to create a positive environmental i...