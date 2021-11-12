Tokyo stocks rise in morning as worries over Chinese economy recede

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks climbed Friday morning as worries over the Chinese economy slowing down receded following brisk e-commerce sales on Singles Day, while shares of Japanese companies that reported strong earnings were widely bought. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 334.35 points, or 1.14 percent, from Thursday to 29,612.21. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 24.57 points, or 1.22 percent, at 2,038.87. Every industry category gained ground, led by real estate, mining and precision instrument issues.