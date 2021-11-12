JR West unit inks partnership with Thailand's Mall Group

Newsfrom Japan

The shopping center operating unit of West Japan Railway Co., known as JR West, has concluded a comprehensive partnership agreement with the Mall Group of Thailand calling for the referral of potential Japanese tenants to commercial facilities run by the Bangkok-based company. Under the deal, JR West Japan Shopping Center Development Co., the wholly owned subsidiary of JR West, will provide the Thai group with information on Japanese tenants and give support for the building of business relationships while assisting Japanese companies' forays into overseas markets. It is the JR West unit's fir...