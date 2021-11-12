Zipair to become 1st budget airline to link Asia with N. America

Newsfrom Japan

Low-cost carrier Zipair Tokyo Inc. said Friday it will launch a flight service next month linking Narita airport with Los Angeles, becoming the first budget airline to offer long-haul flights between Asia and the North America. The new service, which begins on Dec. 25, marks a milestone for the carrier, a subsidiary of Japan Airlines Co., after it started operations last year in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Zipair, which operates Boeing 787-8 aircraft on its international routes, said it will initially offer three flights per week to Los Angeles and will consider increasing services ...