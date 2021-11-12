Toshiba to unveil business strategy as 3-way split eyed

Newsfrom Japan

Toshiba Corp. on Friday will unveil a new business strategy that would include a plan to split into three listed companies in a major overhaul of the embattled Japanese conglomerate facing intense pressure from foreign activist shareholders. The three entities are expected to focus on infrastructure, devices and memory chips, sources familiar with the matter have said. The envisaged split-up of the behemoth, with a history spanning over a century, would streamline business operations and appease shareholders disgruntled by lackluster efforts to boost growth and corporate value. Toshiba has a v...