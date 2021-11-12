Tokyo stocks end higher as Toyota plans to normalize COVID-hit output

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Friday on growing expectations of a recovery in auto production after Toyota Motor Corp. said it will normalize domestic output following cutbacks due to supply chain disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 332.11 points, or 1.13 percent, from Thursday at 29,609.97. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 26.30 points, or 1.31 percent, higher at 2,040.60. Gainers were led by real estate, iron and steel, and mining issues.