American journalist sentenced to 11-year prison term in Myanmar

An American journalist who serves as managing editor of the online news magazine Frontier Myanmar was sentenced to 11 years in prison by a court in Yangon on Friday, the magazine. Danny Fenster was convicted on three charges based on the allegation that he was working for banned media outlet Myanmar Now in the aftermath of the Feb. 1 military coup, the magazine said in a statement. The journalist was convicted under the penal code, the unlawful associations law and the immigration law, according to the magazine. Fenster was detained in May by security forces at an airport in Yangon. Since then...