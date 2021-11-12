Toyota's Japan output to normalize on easing supply crunch

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Friday all 28 production lines at its 14 plants in Japan will return to normal for the first time in seven months as a supply crunch eases, with its global output in December expected to reach 800,000 vehicles, a record high for the month. The output forecast of about 300,000 units in Japan and 500,000 units overseas compares with about 760,000 in December last year. Production has been able to return to normal as a parts shortage in Southeast Asia brought on by the coronavirus pandemic has been improving. But Toyota kept its plan of producing 9 million vehicles globall...