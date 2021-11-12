URGENT: Japan's new economic stimulus package to exceed 40 tril. yen: sources

Newsfrom Japan

Spending by the Japanese government on a set of economic stimulus measures to be finalized next week will exceed 40 trillion yen ($350 billion), sources close to the matter said Friday. Government and ruling party sources previously eyed COVID-19 relief measures worth over 30 trillion, but the size has expanded due mainly to cash handouts for children aged 18 or younger, aid for students facing financial difficulties and support for small businesses, according to the sources. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said the package will include wage hikes for child care and nursery workers as well as...