Ono Pharma to pay 28 bil. yen to settle patent suit with Nobel winner

Ono Pharmaceutical Co. said Friday it has agreed to pay 5 billion yen ($44 million) to Japanese Nobel laureate in medicine Tasuku Honjo and donate 23 billion yen to a research fund at his university to settle a lawsuit on cancer drug patent royalties. The settlement, reached at the Osaka District Court, resolves the suit in which Honjo, a distinguished professor at Kyoto University and 2018 Nobel Prize winner, had sought about 26.2 billion yen in patent royalties from the company that sells the cancer treatment drug Opdivo, developed based on discoveries by his research team. "We were able to ...