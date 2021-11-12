Baseball: Swallows, Buffaloes clinch Japan Series berth

Newsfrom Japan

The Pacific League champion Orix Buffaloes and Central League champion Yakult Swallows both came from behind to book their Japan Series berths on Friday. Both teams entered Friday's Game 3 of their leagues' Climax Series final stage needing only a tie to advance. The Swallows held on to a 2-2 tie against the Yomiuri Giants, while the Buffaloes ended their series with the Lotte Marines in dramatic and unusual fashion when Yuya Oda's ninth-inning single ended the game in a 3-3 "sayonara" walk-off tie. The Marines, who finished second in the regular season, took a 1-0 third-inning lead at Kyocera...