Biden, Xi to hold first summit meeting in virtual format on Monday

U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will meet Monday evening in a virtual format for their first bilateral summit, the White House said. The two leaders will discuss ways to "responsibly manage the competition" between the United States and China, as well as ways to work together where their interests align, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement Friday. "Throughout, President Biden will make clear U.S. intentions and priorities and be clear and candid about our concerns with the PRC," she added, referring to the acronym of the People's Republic o...