U.S. announces start of talks with Japan on steel, aluminum tariffs

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. administration of President Joe Biden said Friday it will start talks with Japan over tariffs on steel and aluminum imports that were imposed under his predecessor Donald Trump. The two countries will seek to "resolve bilateral concerns" through the consultations, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said in a press release. In 2018, the Trump administration used Section 232 to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from countries including Japan, citing national security concerns.