Sapporo eyes 20% cost cut in bid for 2030 Winter Olympics

The northern Japan city of Sapporo intends to review its bid for the Winter Olympics and Paralympics in 2030, looking to reduce costs by up to 90 billion yen ($790 million) or 20 percent of the total, sources familiar with the plan said Saturday. Sapporo, which hosted the 1972 Winter Olympics, decided to drastically slash the cost of holding the Winter Games in light of criticism of the snowballing expenses incurred by the Tokyo Games this summer. The estimated cost of Sapporo hosting the Winter Games will likely be 280 billion yen to 300 billion yen after the plan is streamlined, the sources ...