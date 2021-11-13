FOCUS: Toshiba split-up gives investors clear outlook, faces market scrutiny

Newsfrom Japan

The envisaged three-way split-up of Toshiba Corp. is expected to give more clarity to the business outlook and could spur realignment of its domestic peers as a logical step to respond to shareholders' pressure for a more-focused corporate structure. The symbolic move, announced Friday, ends one chapter for household name Toshiba, marking a departure from its traditional broad portfolio of industrial and consumer businesses, a practice that has come under intense scrutiny by its shareholders. Toshiba will break up into three companies -- two spinoffs that will each focus on infrastructure and ...