FOCUS: Toshiba split-up gives investors clear outlook, faces market scrutiny

Politics Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

The envisaged three-way split-up of Toshiba Corp. is expected to give more clarity to the business outlook and could spur realignment of its domestic peers as a logical step to respond to shareholders' pressure for a more-focused corporate structure. The symbolic move, announced Friday, ends one chapter for household name Toshiba, marking a departure from its traditional broad portfolio of industrial and consumer businesses, a practice that has come under intense scrutiny by its shareholders. Toshiba will break up into three companies -- two spinoffs that will each focus on infrastructure and ...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News