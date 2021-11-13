Fujii wins shogi's Ryuo crown, youngest to hold 4 major titles

Newsfrom Japan

Shogi prodigy Sota Fujii won the prestigious Ryuo championship Saturday with a four-game sweep of Masayuki Toyoshima, making him, at 19 years and three months, the youngest player in history to hold four major titles. Fujii, who entered the best-of-seven series as the challenger to the 31-year-old Toyoshima in early October, earned the winning prize of 44 million yen ($386,000), the highest among the traditional board game's eight major titles Fujii broke the previous youngest record set by Yoshiharu Habu, who held four major titles in 1993 at 22 years and nine months before sweeping the seven...