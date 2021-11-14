Former princess Mako, husband leave Japan to start new life in U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Former princess Mako Komuro and her husband left Japan on Sunday to start a new life in the United States, less than a month after tying the knot amid controversy over a financial dispute involving his mother and her former fiance. The couple, both 30, departed from Tokyo's Haneda airport for New York where Kei Komuro works as a law clerk at a legal firm. Their departure follows an apparent settlement of the dispute, with the former fiance reportedly agreeing to receive "settlement money" in a meeting with Kei Komuro on Friday night. In an unprecedented step for an imperial marriage, the niece...