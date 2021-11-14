Airline sector to stay in red in 2022, demand below pre-COVID levels

Newsfrom Japan

The global airline industry is expected to remain unprofitable in 2022 with a combined net loss of $12 billion, as travel demand will remain subdued at below pre-pandemic levels, an industry body said. Still, the industry is likely to see a narrower loss from the estimated $52 billion in 2021, with airlines in North America forecast to return to profitability next year ahead of other regions, according to the International Air Transport Association. "In 2022, the pace of (COVID-19) vaccine rollout and government policies will determine the course of international traffic while domestic travel ...