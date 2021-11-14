Soccer: Former Japan, Leicester midfielder Abe to retire

Newsfrom Japan

Former Japan midfielder Yuki Abe on Sunday announced he would retire at the end of the season, bringing down the curtain on a career that saw him win two Asian Champions League titles with Urawa Reds. The 40-year-old Abe, who started his career in 1998 with JEF United Ichihara (now Chiba), was a key player as Japan made the knockout stage at the 2010 World Cup before spending a season-and-a-half at Leicester City, then in the English second-tier. Abe is known for his quality set-piece deliveries and tactical awareness. His 589 appearances are the fourth-most in the J-League top-flight. "Around...