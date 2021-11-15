Tokyo stocks open higher as tech names rise on improving sentiment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher in early trading Monday, led by firm tech issues that tracked advances in their U.S. counterparts late last week. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 205.95 points, or 0.70 percent, from Friday to 29,815.92. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 14.84 points, or 0.73 percent, at 2,055.44. Gainers were led by pulp and paper, information and communication, and electric machinery issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 113.99-114.00 yen compared with 113.86-96 yen in New York and 114.04...