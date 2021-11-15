Tokyo stocks higher in morning on firm U.S. shares, upbeat earnings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher Monday morning, tracking gains on Wall Street late last week, while sentiment was lifted by a string of positive earnings reports from Japanese firms. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 144.64 points, or 0.49 percent, from Friday to 29,754.61. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 8.06 points, or 0.39 percent, at 2,048.66. Gainers were led by pulp and paper, metal product, and service issues.