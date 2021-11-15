Newly established Beijing Stock Exchange begins trading

Newsfrom Japan

The newly established Beijing Stock Exchange began trading Monday, with 81 companies debuting on the bourse in the first batch, according to Chinese state-run media. In September, President Xi Jinping pledged that China would set up a stock exchange in Beijing, the third of its kind on the mainland after Shanghai and Shenzhen, in an attempt to foster smaller firms. The opening of the new stock exchange comes as China seeks to bolster its global influence through its "Belt and Road" project to develop infrastructure and trade across Asia, Europe and Africa that it touts as a modern Silk Road ec...