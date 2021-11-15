Baseball: Angels' Ohtani up for growing two-way game even more in 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Angels dual threat Shohei Ohtani is not only keen on recommitting to his two-way role in the 2022 season, he says he is ready to add even more responsibility if given the chance. Speaking to reporters at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo on Monday, Ohtani, who just completed his 14-day home isolation period, said he would welcome the opportunity to pitch, hit and play a defensive position regularly next year. "I did play outfield after a pitching start a couple times this season," Ohtani noted. "But that decision, if it happens from the start, will need to involve not just the...