BOJ will closely monitor impact of Chinese economic slowdown: Kuroda

Newsfrom Japan

The Bank of Japan will closely monitor the impact of a recent slowdown in the Chinese economy as well as the risks of coronavirus pandemic-induced constraints on supply if prolonged globally, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Monday. As the world's second largest economy "has shown a deceleration in its growth pace recently," partly due to power shortages and debt problems in the real estate sector, Kuroda said the central bank will keep tabs on how the deceleration "will affect global financial markets and Japan's economy." China has been suffering from a severe electricity shortfall under Presid...