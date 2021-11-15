Japan Railway Track to design India's high-speed rail track

Newsfrom Japan

Japan Railway Track Consultants Co. has signed a memorandum of understanding with India's National High Speed Rail Corp. to design the track for part of the project to construct a high-speed train corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. JRTC, an East Japan Railway Co. group firm, will undertake designs of the 116-kilometer section linking Vadodara with the Sabarmati depot in the western Indian state of Gujarat, according to the MOU signed last Thursday. JRTC will provide detailed designs and drawings of such components as track slab arrangement and continuous welded rails as the Tokyo-based com...