CORRECTED: UPDATE2: Japan 3rd-qtr GDP down 3% amid virus emergency, slow car shipments

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's economy in the July-September period shrank a real 0.8 percent from the previous quarter, or an annualized 3.0 percent, amid a COVID-19 state of emergency as well as slow car sales and exports due to global chip and parts shortages, government data showed Monday. The nation saw the first decrease in two quarters in real gross domestic product, or the total value of goods and services produced in the country adjusted for inflation, following growth of 1.5 percent in the previous quarter, according to the preliminary data released by the Cabinet Office. The GDP figure was worse than priv...