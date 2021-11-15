Tokyo stocks rise on upbeat earnings, capped by profit-taking

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose slightly Monday as sentiment was lifted on a slew of robust earnings reports by Japanese companies, although advances were capped by investors moving to lock in gains from the market's three-day rally. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 166.83 points, or 0.56 percent, from Friday at 29,776.80. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 7.92 points, or 0.39 percent, higher at 2,048.52. Gainers were led by service, transportation equipment, and pulp and paper issues.