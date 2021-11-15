ANA to fly "Demon Slayer" anime-themed aircraft from next year

Newsfrom Japan

An All Nippon Airways plane adorned with characters from the global hit anime series "Demon Slayer" will start flying on domestic routes from late January next year, the parent company of ANA said Monday. In collaboration with the anime, which will air for its second season in early December, ANA will feature in-flight announcements with the characters' voices, said ANA Holdings Inc. The images of the "Demon Slayer" characters, including hero Tanjiro Kamado, will appear on a B-767, with a second Demon Slayer-themed aircraft expected to operate sometime during fiscal 2021 through March next yea...