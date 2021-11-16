Biden signs into law $1 trillion infrastructure investment bill

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday signed into law a $1 trillion infrastructure investment bill, a key victory for the president as he seeks to deliver on his promise to create millions of jobs and to position the country to compete with a rising China. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which includes $550 billion in new federal funding over five years, took months to pass the narrowly divided Congress amid infighting among moderates and progressives within Biden's Democratic Party. The law will pave the way for what Biden calls a "once-in-a-generation investment" in infrastructure, ...