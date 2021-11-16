Tokyo stocks open flat on weaker yen, profit-taking

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened flat Tuesday as buying prompted by a slight depreciation of the yen against the U.S. dollar was offset by investors locking in gains after a three-day rally. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 21.19 points, or 0.07 percent, from Monday to 29,755.61. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 2.62 points, or 0.13 percent, at 2,051.14. Decliners were led by service and machinery issues, while insurance and transportation equipment led gainers. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 114.13-14 yen compa...