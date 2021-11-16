Tokyo stocks higher in morning on weak yen, limited by profit-taking

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were slightly higher Tuesday morning as some exporters were bought on a weaker yen against the U.S. dollar, but gains were limited as investors locked in profits after the market's three-day rally. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 64.46 points, or 0.22 percent, from Monday to 29,841.26. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 7.85 points, or 0.38 percent, at 2,056.37. Gainers were led by mining, insurance, and transportation equipment issues.