Areas near Tokyo await arrival of floating pumice mass, damage feared

Newsfrom Japan

Coastal areas surrounding Tokyo are expecting the arrival of a mass of floating pumice stone created by a huge underwater volcanic eruption in August, with the material already having blanketed dozens of fishing ports and impacted marine life in the country's southwest. According to a supercomputer-assisted forecast by the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology, the volcanic stones are expected to reach waters off the coasts of Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures in late November. The stones are believed to have originated from the Fukutoku-Okanoba underwater volcano in the Ogasawara ...