Basketball: Wizards coach says team will not rush Hachimura back

The Washington Wizards face a "challenge" reincorporating Rui Hachimura into the team following his extended absence at the start of the NBA season for personal reasons, head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Monday. The 23-year-old forward has yet to play this season for the Wizards, who lead the Eastern Conference following an unexpectedly strong 10-3 start. Speaking after Washington's fifth straight win, a 105-100 victory over the visiting New Orleans Pelicans, Unseld said the team would look to ease Hachimura into a roster that underwent significant personnel changes in the offseason. "It's going ...