Murata building new Thai facility for multilayer ceramic capacitors

Newsfrom Japan

A Thai arm of Japanese electronics components maker Murata Manufacturing Co. is building a new production plant for multilayer ceramic capacitors, expecting the surge in demand for the products to rise further in the mid- and long term. The Kyoto-based firm said Monday that Murata Electronics (Thailand) Ltd. in July started constructing the facility at a site near its current production base located in an industrial park in northern Lamphun Province. Construction is scheduled for completion in March 2023. Murata said it is spending 12 billion yen ($105 million) on the new building, but did not...