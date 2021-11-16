Cruise ships in Japan back on track with COVID safety measures

Newsfrom Japan

The cruise business in Japan is getting back on track as vessels gradually resume sailing with COVID-19 safety measures in place after numerous canceled trips due to the pandemic. Major cruise ships Asuka II and Nippon Maru had operated a total of 21 trips by Monday, after restarting operations shortly before or after the government ended in September a coronavirus state of emergency that covered Tokyo and several other prefectures. In early November, the 50,444-ton Asuka II with about 300 people onboard entered a port in Hitachinaka, Ibaraki Prefecture, becoming the first cruise ship to stop ...