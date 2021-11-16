Tokyo stocks extend rally to 4 days on weaker yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks on Tuesday extended their winning streak to four days, with the Nikkei ending at a seven-week high, as sentiment was lifted by the yen's weakening against the U.S. dollar, although rises were capped as some investors locked in gains. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 31.32 points, or 0.11 percent, from Monday at 29,808.12, its highest close since Sept. 28. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 2.31 points, or 0.11 percent, higher at 2,050.83. Gainers were led by mining, transportation equipment and insurance issues.