Baseball: Slugging outfielder Suzuki to be posted by Hiroshima Carp

Newsfrom Japan

The Hiroshima Carp have accepted slugging outfielder Seiya Suzuki's request to enter the posting system for a chance to move to the majors, officials with the Central League club said Tuesday. Widely recognized as one of the country's top players, the 27-year-old led the CL in batting and on-base percentage this season, his ninth in Nippon Professional Baseball. "I am prepared to take the risk," said Suzuki, a five-time All-Star. The posting system is a transfer system that enables Japanese professionals to seek entry to MLB's ranks. "Posted" players can negotiate with MLB clubs willing to pay...