Baseball: Ex-Hiroshima manager Koba dies at 85

Former Hiroshima Carp manager Takeshi Koba, who skippered the Central League club to its first four pennants and three Japan Series titles, has died, his family said through the team Tuesday. He was 85. Koba, who died from an undisclosed condition Friday, took the reins in Hiroshima early in the 1975 season and steered the franchise to the first CL title of its 26-year history. He went on to foster a golden era for the Carp during his 11-year tenure. An infielder during his playing days, the Kumamoto native led the CL twice in stolen bases with Hiroshima. He also managed the now-defunct Taiyo ...