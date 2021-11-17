Tokyo stocks open mixed as U.S. shares rise, gains locked in

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened mixed Wednesday as buying on higher U.S. shares overnight was offset by investors locking in recent gains. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 37.32 points, or 0.13 percent, from Tuesday to 29,845.44. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 1.13 points, or 0.06 percent, at 2,049.70. Gainers were led by mining and precision instrument issues, while air transportation and pharmaceutical issues led decliners. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 114.90-91 yen compared with 114.78-88 yen in New Yo...